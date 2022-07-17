(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning issued for all south-facing shores in Hawaiʻi will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, as the highest south-shore swell in more than 25-years hit the islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said surf heights of 18 to 22 feet were expected into Sunday night, lowering to 15 to 20 feet on Monday.

The popular Punaluʻu Beach Park in Kaʻū was one of the many Hawaiʻi island beaches closed due to the High Surf Warning, but that didn’t stop crowds from gathering to view the spectacle from a safe distance.

Big waves rolled over the south-facing shores of the other islands, as well. On Oʻahu, an officer with the Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement estimated one wave off Diamond Head topped 25-feet on Sunday morning.

The Hawaiʻi County beaches that were closed Saturday and Sunday included:

Puna

Isaac Hale

Kaʻū

Punaluʻu

Whittington-Honuʻapo

Kona

Miloliʻi

Hoʻokena

Manini Point-Napoʻopoʻo

Honaunau Boat Ramp

Kahaluʻu

Magic Sands-Laʻaloa

Pahoehoe

Honl’s

Hale Halawai

Old Kona Airport

Kohanaiki

These beach parks will be assessed Monday morning to determine closure status, officials say.