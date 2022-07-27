(BIVN) – On Wednesday, local music icons like the Makaha Sons and Pure Heart performed at historic Hawaii Theatre in downtown Honolulu, in support of Hawaiʻi educators.

The non-profit Hawaii Foundation for Educators says it raised more than $40,000, “thanks to the generosity of sponsors, donations, and ticket sales”, for the second annual “Teach Our Future” benefit concert.

From the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association:

The Hawaii Foundation for Educators provides teachers with quality training in professional and leadership development. Courses are developed by educators for educators. Nimitz Elementary teacher Logan Okita said, “It’s really important to support teachers through professional development opportunities like the Hawaii Foundation for Educators provides because it shows teachers that they’re supported and ultimately it benefits the students that we serve in our classrooms.” HFE funding allows the Hawaii State Teachers Association to return deposits for completed courses back to teachers. Educators have found this immensely helpful as they advance their careers. Okita explained, “Professional development can be really expensive for educators, and so to have that funding available to reimburse teachers once they’ve completed the program is an amazing resource, and it’s a great benefit for teachers so that they know that once it’s completed, they’ll have that money back in their pockets.”