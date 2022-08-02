(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced a number of flight operations in the park for the month of August.

The list of planned flights is in addition to the the U.S. Geological Survey’s low-level helicopter survey over Kīlauea volcano. “The USGS may conduct additional flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation,” the National Park Service added.

Here is the list of scheduled flight operations:

August 3 between 10 a.m. and noon at the Mauna Loa Road quarry for aviation management training.

August 8 & 11 between 6:30 a.m. and noon for Hawaiian petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa between 4,000- and 9,000-ft elevation.

August 8, 12 & 29 between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for camp set up and removal of old fence material in the Koa Unit of ʻŌlaʻa forest, between 3,500- and 4,500-ft. elevation.

August 9 between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku between 4,000- and 6,000-ft. elevation. In addition, flights will occur for survey, control and eradication of banana poka on Mauna Loa between 3,800- and 6,800-ft. elevation.

August 10 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. for invasive tree control in the Ka'ū Desert and Pepeiao area, between 1,000- and 3,000-ft. elevation.

August 14, 17 & 21 between 10 a.m. and noon for maintenance on the Mauna Loa cabin luas, between the 10,500- and 13,200-ft. elevation.

“Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities,” the National Park Service stated. “The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.”