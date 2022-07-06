(BIVN) – The U.S. Geological Survey airborne electromagnetic survey over unpopulated part of Kīlauea is taking place from July 5th to 25th, 2022. Scientists say the data collected will be used to image shallow upper (2,000 ft) magmatic structure, fault systems, and groundwater pathways over the volcano.

“This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157), which supports investigations into the current state of Kīlauea volcano following the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse,” the USGS says.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is hosting a community meeting about the survey at the Pāhoa Community Center on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the USGS:

The U.S. Geological Survey is conducting a helicopter geophysical survey over unpopulated parts of Kīlauea volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi from July 5–25, 2022. The data will be collected with a 50 by 80-ft-oval-shaped, horizontal loop suspended 100 ft below a helicopter flying about 115-165 ft above the ground or treetops. The data will be used to image shallow (upper 2,000 ft) magmatic structure, fault systems, and groundwater pathways over Kīlauea. The survey aircraft will not fly over or collect any data from residential areas or other regions excluded by Federal Aviation Administration regulations or Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park policies. We understand that helicopter noise can be disruptive, so we will greatly appreciate affected residents’ patience and understanding as we collect this extremely important data to help mitigate future eruption hazards. Please see this website for more information.

Tentative Survey Schedule