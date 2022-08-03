(BIVN) – After a reported water service disruption led to the closure of Mountain View Elementary on Wednesday, officials say the system has been restored to normal operating levels and the school will re-open on Thursday.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) says a water tank in Mountain View went empty overnight due to a system malfunction, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The disruption resulted in the early dismissal of students from Mountain View Elementary, and a closure of the school.

In a news release, the water department said the school “did not lose water service,” however the agency added that it “sincerely apologizes to the public for inconveniences this situation has caused.”

DWS said it “is currently investigating the source of the malfunction, working to expedite repairs, and identifying appropriate solutions to prevent future occurrences. DWS has made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.”

“The latest update from the Department of Water Supply is that we are all clear to re-open school tomorrow Thursday, August 4th,” a notice on the Mountain View Elementary school website stated. “Please remember drop-off is in the front, and center gates from 7:15 am and pick-up is through the top volcano-side gate which opens at 2:15,” the school message stated. “We appreciate all your support as we continue to do what’s best for our keiki and have a positive reopening of the school year.”