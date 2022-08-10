(BIVN) – The 26-year-old Courtney Taylor Clenney, known for her work as an OnlyFans and Instagram model, was taken into custody by federal marshals on Wednesday in Hawaiʻi.

According to the Miami Herald, Clenney is being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for the stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli on April 3.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department, who referred to Clenney as a “social media model”, reported in a news release: