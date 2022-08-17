(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued a High Bacteria Count Notification for the waters near Keaukaha Beach Park, or 4 Miles, in Keaukaha. However, officials are uncertain about the sample, since there is no known source of fecal contamination.

From the health department:

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting Keaukaha Beach – 4 Miles, Hawai‘i. Levels of 697 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample. This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site. DOH will update the notification based on the results of this retesting.

Meanwhile, the parking area fronting Keaukaha Beach Park is expected to open this week, after unanticipated delays in the repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas extended a planned closure. The park’s one-way traffic pattern will be re-established upon reopening, coupled with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park, officials say.