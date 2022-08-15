(BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the closure will continue through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated delays in the repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas.

In a previous media release, the County of Hawaiʻi announced:

The park’s one-way traffic pattern will be re-established upon reopening, coupled with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. Reverse angled parking requires all vehicles to be backed-into marked stalls and is being implemented to complement the one-way traffic pattern, enhance the safe maneuvering of vehicles into and out of parking stalls, and for the increased safety of persons loading/unloading their parked vehicles as well as those using the park. In addition, signs will be placed throughout the park to advise park users on the proper use of parking stalls and to identify areas where parking is prohibited.

“Thank you for your understanding during this brief closure as we work to enhance this valued recreational resource,” the County said.