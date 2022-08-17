(BIVN) – There were 2,696 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 3,189 reported last week. Of that number, 338 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 369 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 9.7%, a slight drop from the 9.8% reported the week before.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported thirteen (13) deaths with COVID-19 this week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are ten (10) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 232 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 62 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 22 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 61 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 12 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 15 cases

96740 (Kona) – 72 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 23 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 39 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 19 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.