(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continued over the past 24 hours, with all activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Scientists have not observed any significant changes at the summit or in either rift zone, and the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to closely monitor Kīlauea Volcano.

This week’s Volcano Watch, written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates, details one of those critical monitoring networks. From the article:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s (HVO’s) geodetic network is actively being upgraded to help scientists monitor and respond to volcanic activity. In the four years since the 2018 Kīlauea lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse, HVO has been working to rebuild the monitoring network and provide other updates as part of the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157). Before describing specific updates to the geodetic network at HVO, let’s first explore and define what we mean by ‘geodesy’ and the way we measure surface deformation in geoscience. Geodesy is the study of measuring and understanding how the Earth’s surface deforms and changes. The main geodetic datasets currently used by HVO scientists to measure surface deformation (ground movements) are GNSS (global navigation satellite system, which includes GPS), tilt, and satellite radar (InSAR) imagery. HVO’s geodetic monitoring network includes over 70 GNSS stations and 15 tiltmeters on the Island of Hawai’i that continuously record and transmit data. These instruments require routine maintenance, must be upgraded periodically due to age, and must be replaced if destroyed by volcanic activity such as in 2018. Current upgrades focus on rebuilding and improving HVO’s geodetic network in order to better detect, assess, and respond to volcanic hazards related to Hawaiian Volcanoes. Some of the network upgrades include replacing out-of-date instruments and improving HVO’s network of near real-time monitoring instruments at critical areas on Kīlauea’s summit and rift zones to support early detection of magma movement and associated hazards.