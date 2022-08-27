(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas on Hawaiʻi island – in the Kaʻū, Kona, and Kohala Districts – from 11 a.m. Saturday morning to 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly, although it does not predict that a fire will start.

“The combination of dry fuels, gusty trade winds, and low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at times today,” the forecasters said. “Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior and be difficult to control.”

Northeast to east winds of around 20 mph with higher gusts are expected, while humidity will be at around 40% percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, the National Weather Service says. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also recommends

limiting any activity that involves using open flames such as grilling and camp fires. “Do not park cars on dry grass after a trip,” officials added.