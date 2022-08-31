From the State of Hawaiʻi:

Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige today visited the Hiroshima Prefectural Library where they joined Japanese dignitaries in signing a Sister-Library Agreement between the Hawai‘i State Public Library System and the Hiroshima Prefectural Library. The event was part of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Sister State Agreement between the State of Hawai‘i and Hiroshima Prefecture.

“This sister-library relationship, the first in Hawai‘i’s history, is just one example of Hiroshima and Hawai‘i working together as sister states, promoting a love of reading and sharing the islands’ unique culture and aloha through books,” said Amano-Ige.

Mrs. Ige presented the Hiroshima Prefectural Library with two books — “Leilani Blessed and Grateful” by Iolani School teachers Greg Bowman and Alan Suemori, illustrated by Jamie Tablason, and “Snow Angel, Sand Angel” by author, poet and educator Lois-Ann Yamanaka, illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky.

The books include educational facts about Hawai‘i, Hawaiian activities for children, a glossary of Hawaiian words and information about Hawai‘i’s ten climate zones.

“I hope young readers and their families will come to the Hiroshima Prefectural Library and borrow these books to learn about Hawai‘i, and perhaps visit us one day,” said Amano-Ige.

Gov. Ige and First Lady Amano-Ige are scheduled to return to Hawai‘i on Sept. 3.