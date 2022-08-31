From the Hawaiian Electric company:

Conservation efforts by residential and business customers prevented the need for rolling outages on Hawai‘i Island Monday and Tuesday nights. Customers are asked to continue limiting electricity use from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of this week.

The evening peak demand is when electricity use is highest. Using less electricity from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. helps ensure enough power is available during those hours. Conservation methods include turning off air conditioners and unnecessary lighting, shutting off water heaters, and delaying activities like cooking, showering, laundry, and dishwashing.

The request for conservation is prompted by the unexpected shutdown of the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, due to the unavailability of ammonia used for pollution control. Hawaiian Electric’s Hill Plant Unit No. 5 and Puna Steam Plant also are unavailable due to planned annual maintenance and repairs. These three plants normally generate 89 megawatts for the Hawai‘i Island grid. In addition, wind resources are forecast to be lower than usual.

Conservation likely will be needed all week. If necessary, rolling 30-minute outages will be initiated to protect the electric system and prevent loss of power to an even greater number of customers. Hawaiian Electric will notify customers in advance through social media. Please check @HIElectricLight on Twitter for updates.