UPDATE – (12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 2)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman, of Hilo, with various offenses stemming from a domestic-related incident in Hilo, on Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022.

The charges against Hartman stem from an incident that occurred shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, when South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a domestic call at a residence on Apono Street in Hilo. Responding officers contacted a 77-year-old man who reported that he had been stabbed by his estranged daughter-in-law, Hartman, and that she had taken his one-year-old granddaughter, in violation of a court order.

Hartman left the scene with the child prior to police arrival; however, she was located several minutes later at a nearby private neighborhood park on Komomala Drive. Hartman was arrested without further incident. The child was returned unharmed to the custody of her father, who is the legal custodial parent.

The victim was observed with an open stab-type wound to his abdomen area. He was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center, and immediately taken to the operating room for surgery. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

On Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, after conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section charged Hartman with: Second-degree attempted murder, First-degree custodial interference, Second-degree terroristic threatening, (and) Violation of an order for protection

Her bail was set at $1,020,000.00. Hartman remains in police custody pending her initial court appearance scheduled for today, September 2, in Hilo District Court.