From the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra:

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra (KPOS) has announced its long-awaited return to Kahilu Theatre with a series of MasterWorks performances and a Pops concert for the Philharmonic’s 18th season, “Rising Up!”

The 2022/23 season, which runs from September 25, 2022, to May 21, 2023, showcases an impressive variety of beloved classics and yet-to-be-discovered works and features exceptional guest artists from Hawaii Island and the rest of the state as well as an internationally acclaimed violin virtuosa for the Orchestra’s March concert.

“Forward movement is a consistent theme brought to life in our series of MasterWorks concerts—aligning our intentions with the reality that we as a society and a community move forward together,” expressed KPOS Artistic Director and Conductor Brian Dollinger. “Together, our journey for the last two years has been one of adaptation to a new world. I am eager for the Philharmonic to perform in front of our fantastic audience again at Kahilu Theatre this season.”

2022/23 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Taking center stage in the upcoming season is the Philharmonic’s first-ever season Pops concert, internationally acclaimed violinist Sirena Huang, the always-impressive winners of its youth concerto competition, a World Premiere by Hawaii Island-based composer Irminsul, works by Beethoven, Mendelsohn, Brahms, a Hawaii Island premiere from Stern, and more.

“Our season includes some fantastic surprises for our fans, one of which is our Pops concert on the weekend of National Armed Forces Day,” said Dollinger. “The performance theme lends itself perfectly to celebrating our country’s brave servicemen. It will be a celebration of epic proportions.”

2022-23 SEASON OVERVIEW

All 2022/23 season concerts are Sunday afternoon matinee performances at Kahilu Theatre, starting at 2 PM.

“A Dynamic Return”

September 25, 2022

In the season opener, the Philharmonic explores the notion of the world around us moving forward. The program includes Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides” and Beethoven’s wildly popular Symphony No. 7. The Orchestra also presents the Hawaiian Premiere of American composer David Stern’s “Rhapsody for Violin and Strings,” showcasing KPOS Concertmaster Ursula Vietze in this moving and emotional work.

“The Talent that Surrounds Us”

January 22, 2023

The winter concert showcases talent from around the state of Hawaii. The winners of this season’s Young Artist Concerto Competition are featured. The Philharmonic highlights Hilo-based composer, Irminsul in the World Premiere of his “The Three Virtues of Zarathustra.” This multimovement work journeys through the virtues of “Good Thoughts,” “Good Words,” and “Good Deeds.” Jean Sibelius’s rallying “Finlandia” rounds out the program.

“Brilliant!”

March 26, 2023

The word “Brilliant” comes to mind with the spring concert. The Philharmonic performs Brahms’s captivating and unforgettable Symphony No.1. International violin competition winner and violin virtuosa Sirena Huang joins the Orchestra to perform Dvorák’s genre-packed Violin Concerto in A minor; an essential part of the international violin repertoire.

“POPS!”

May 21, 2023

The Philharmonic is pleased to bring back the fun-loving Pops—a favorite performance for its audience. Many talented Hawaii Island musical artists join the Orchestra front and center for this highly entertaining concert at the Kahilu Theatre. This performance includes light-famous classical works with an eclectic collection of selections for stage and screen intermixed in the repertoire.