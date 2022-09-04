UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Sunday, September 4)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged a California visitor, 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro, with attempted murder and other offenses stemming from a domestic-related incident at a lodging establishment in the 69-200 block of Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa, on Thursday night, September 1, 2022.

Responding to a reported stabbing within one of the guest rooms at 9:17 p.m., South Kohala Patrol officers observed a female victim with numerous injuries, as well as Lopez who had also sustained visible injuries. The victim and Lopez were transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for medical treatment.

Later Thursday evening Lopez was arrested for attempted murder. Upon his release from the hospital early Friday morning officers transported him to the Kealakehe Police Station where he remains as detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section continue this investigation.

During the course of this investigation, police determined that Lopez had stabbed the victim multiple times causing her to sustain life-threatening injuries. She remains hospitalized at this time.

On Saturday evening, September 3, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, detectives charged Lopez with:

• Attempted murder in the second degree

• Assault in the first degree

• Assault in the second degree; and

• Misdemeanor abuse of a family household member

His bail was set at $300,000.

Lopez remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, in Kona District Court.