UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

An interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, resulted in the arrest of 13 wanted individuals for a total of 18 outstanding warrants. Conducted by officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Community Policing Section and Special Enforcement Unit, Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the warrant sweep arrested people for offenses ranging from contempt, probation violation, probation no bail, and warrant of arrest.

The 10 men and three women arrested include:

• Randall Legaspi, age 59

• Lisa Legaspi, age 60

• Joseph Ada, age 56

• Gregory Kama, age 32,

• Samuel Flores, age 57

• Keone Hiilei, age 32

• Jasarae Anderson-Letreta, age 25

• Kelii Cruz, age 33

• Zion Poai, age 22

• Hollie Suratt, age 56

• Brian Calantoc, age 44

• Shannon Bishop, ag 32

• Palani Igawa, age 40

Police ask anyone with any information relative to the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.