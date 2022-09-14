UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14)

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a California man, 65 year-old Richard Lopez was indicted with attempted murder, assault, and abuse charges. The charges stem from a September 1, 2022 incident at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort. Lopez is alleged to have stabbed and slashed his 64 year-old girlfriend numerous times to her face and neck.

As the Indictment alleges, Lopez was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Abuse of a Family or Household Member. Attempted Murder in the Second Degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have also provided notice of an intention to seek a mandatory prison term in accordance with statutory sentencing guidelines in relation to imprisonment for offenses against the elderly.

Lopez is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Thursday in Kona Circuit Court. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.

The investigation was initiated by South Kohala Patrol, and the felony investigation was handled by Detectives Scott A. Dewey and Brandon Mansur, Area II Juvenile Aid Section, and members of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Kaua Jackson and Kate Perazich.

The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300