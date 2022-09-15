UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Thursday, September 15)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A Kailua-Kona woman died following a hit and run collision on Sunday, July 24, 2022, on Kuakini Highway (Highway 11), 150 yards south of the 119-mile marker in North Kona.

The female, who was a pedestrian, has been positively identified as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth.

Police continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu which may have been involved in the incident. The vehicle would have sustained damage to the driver’s side front fender, bumper, hood and possibly the windshield.

Failure to render aid when a person is killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Failure to render aid is covered under section 291C-14 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.