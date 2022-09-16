UPDATE – (7:45 p.m. on Friday, September 16)
- Police on Friday put out an alert for a missing child, reporting that 15-year-old female Mikella Debina (or Mikela Lani Debina) was last seen in the afternoon on the south side of Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa.
- In the evening, some Hawaiʻi island residents reported receiving an Amber Alert, which categorized the situation as “an abducted child”, saying Debina is “believed to be in danger” and that she “may be with a local male.”
From the initial alert from Hawaiʻi Police:
The Hawaii Police Department seeks your help in locating a missing child: Mikela Lani Debina, F-15. She is 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and has a freckled complexion. She was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay today between 1:30 and 2:30 pm wearing a black bikini top with a floral bottom. If she is seen, please call police at 911 immediately.
An apparent “Amber Alert” that was sent out to Hawaiʻi residents stated:
HPD Amber Alert Activation. We have received information regarding an abducted child from Waikoloa. HPD is looking for a child who was last seen at A Bay and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Mikella DEBINA, F15, brown hair wearing a black bikini top and floral bottoms. She may be with a local male. last seen on foot.
Police later issued this news release with more details, and a photo of Debina:
Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Anaeho’omalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive. She is described as being a local female, 5 feet 3 inches in height, and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair, and having a tan freckled complexion. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.
She may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoʻomalu Bay on Friday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., police say.