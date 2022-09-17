From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.