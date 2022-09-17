- Mikella Debina was located today in Hilo, the day after police and family reported she was abducted from Anaehoʻomalu Bay. The event triggered an Amber Alert for Hawaiʻi island.
- Police are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi, wanted for outstanding warrants and kidnapping.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.
This is a breaking news story and we will have more information shortly.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Mikella Debina was found in Hilo on Saturday morning. The suspect in her apparent kidnapping, identified by police, remains at large.