Missing Mikella Debina Located In Hilo, Kidnapping Suspect Wanted

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Mikella Debina was found in Hilo on Saturday morning. The suspect in her apparent kidnapping, identified by police, remains at large.

A police car sits outside the area of Downtown Hilo where Mikella Debina was found on Saturday.

  • Mikella Debina was located today in Hilo, the day after police and family reported she was abducted from Anaehoʻomalu Bay. The event triggered an Amber Alert for Hawaiʻi island.
  • Police are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi, wanted for outstanding warrants and kidnapping.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more information shortly.