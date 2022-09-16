From the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Friday evening:

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II, with second-degree murder, and an array of other offenses, following a violent incident in Hawaiian Beaches, early Thursday morning, September 15, 2022.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, after conferral with County Prosecutors, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives charged Carvalho with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, habitual property crime, and first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer. His bail is set at $1 million.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga.

The charges against Carvalho stem from an incident reported shortly before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, when Puna Patrol officers responded to a residence on Kahakai Boulevard for a report of an active burglary. The residence was reportedly being renovated and no one should be on the premises.

Responding officers found the residence to have numerous shattered glass windows; however, no one was located within. Shortly afterwards, officers observed fresh footprints on the exterior sidewalk area of the residence, and upon investigating further, they located Carvalho hiding behind a stone wall bordering the property. He was taken into custody at that time for trespassing. As officers continued to clear the property, the lifeless body of Mauga was located in the grassy yard behind the residence.

Mauga had numerous blunt force trauma-type injuries about her head and body.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Mauga was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning, September 16, 2022; the forensic pathologist determined that Mauga died as a result of multiple blunt force head injuries, and strangulation. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

The assault against a law enforcement officer charge stems from Carvalho assaulting a police officer while he was incarcerated in the Hilo Cellblock early Friday morning.

Carvalho remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon, September 19, 2022, in Hilo District Court. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of the 15-300 block of Kahakai Boulevard early Thursday morning, to contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.