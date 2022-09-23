UPDATE – (10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 23)

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory information statement issued at 10:29 a.m. HST:

A small seismic swarm is ongoing beneath the summit of Mauna Loa volcano. Since 2 a.m. HST on 09/23/2022, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has recorded over 38 earthquakes beneath the summit caldera region with most earthquakes in a cluster about 3.1 mi (5 km) wide and -1.2 to 0.6 mi (-2 to 1 km) below the surface. These earthquakes may result from changes in the magma storage system and/or may be part of normal re-adjustments of the volcano due to changing stresses within it. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

According to HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon, “Seismic activity beneath Mauna Loa has been gradually increasing over the past two months. Small earthquake swarms are considered a normal part of this increase in activity. Currently there are no indications that magma is moving toward the surface and other monitoring systems are displaying normal behavior. Levels of seismicity and deformation remain below those recorded during the winter of 2021. HVO will continue to closely monitor this activity and report any significant changes.”