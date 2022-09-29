- The summit eruption at Kilauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park reached one year on September 29.
- To mark the occasion, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory produced a three-minute video featuring footage from the past year.
- The Kilauea Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH, with no significant changes have been observed at the summit or in either rift zone.
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - As of Thursday, September 29, the summit eruption of Kilauea volcano has lasted for one entire year.