Kilauea Volcano Eruption Reaches One Year Anniversary

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - As of Thursday, September 29, the summit eruption of Kilauea volcano has lasted for one entire year.

September 29, 2022 — One year of eruption in Halema‘uma‘u, Kīlauea (USGS video via YouTube)

  • The summit eruption at Kilauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park reached one year on September 29.
  • To mark the occasion, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory produced a three-minute video featuring footage from the past year.
  • The Kilauea Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH, with no significant changes have been observed at the summit or in either rift zone.

USGS: “On September 20, 2022, a slight drop in lava lake level at the summit of Kīlauea resulted in stagnation of the small lava pond that was supplied by the main lava lake. The drop in lava level left a narrow bridge of solidified lava over the pathway between these two areas.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)