(BIVN) – The National Park Service has announced its event schedule for October 2022 at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. From the NPS:

Farming the Rock. Walk along an old ranch road to the remnants of an agricultural field system in Kahuku. Learn how pre-Western contact Hawaiians intensively farmed this area and fed the large population of the Kahuku ‘ahupua’a in the Kaʻū District. This easy half-mile, one-hour hike is one of several ranger-led hikes in Kahuku in October. Check the park calendar for more Kahuku events.

When: Saturday, October 1 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

Explore Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit, one of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s best-kept secrets, is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s free! Ranger talks are held the second Friday of each month at the Visitor Contact Station from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.

When: Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, and is about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Enter Kahuku on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for details.

When: October 1, 7, 15, 21 & 29. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

How Do I Apply for a Federal Job? Shape America’s future and find your fit in the federal government. Did you know that every year, your federal government is looking to fill positions right here in Hawaii? Park Ranger Ben Hayes will show how to navigate the USAJobs website, share resume writing tips, and how to find your fit in the National Park Service and other federal agencies. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1939, and talk with the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea volcano. Dressed in period costume, actor Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up a free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai the day of the program. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network.

When: Fridays: October 7, 14, 21 & 28 at 10 a.m. & noon. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Wiliwili: Pua Ka Wiliwili Nanahu Ka Manō! (When the wiliwili flowers, the shark bites!) Jodie Rosam talks about the beloved wiliwili, an endemic dry-forest tree found in Kaʻū and other places in Hawaiʻi. Learn about its propagation, uses and growing techniques, and bring home a seed to plant. Rosam is the plant program coordinator for the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund and is the founder of Pūlama Mau Environmental Consulting. Part of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes ongoing Kahuku Coffee Talk series.

When: Saturday, October 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

Jeffrey Judd: Living on Lava. He’s been a geological technician for the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, a park ranger with the National Park Service and a sought-after tour guide for viewing volcanic eruptions. Join Jeffrey Judd as he talks story and relives some spectacular and harrowing career highlights from helicopter rescues to nearly losing his life during the Maunaulu eruption. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Every Kid Outdoors Halloween Weekend. Come to Kīlauea Visitor Center on Saturday, October 29 or the Kahuku Unit on Sunday, October 30 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up a Halloween scavenger hunt bingo card. Explore the trails with your family, and if you get bingo, return to the visitor center for a treat bag provided by the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association. Fourth graders can get a free park entrance pass! Just complete the online activity on everykidoutdoors.gov and print the paper voucher to bring to the park in exchange for a fourth grade pass. Everyone in your car gets in for free, and the pass is valid until the end of August 2023.

Explore the Summit and Other Ranger-Led Walks. Discover Kīlauea volcano on an easy one-hour, ranger-led walk offered daily. Other ranger-led programs may be offered; check with rangers at Kīlauea Visitor Center for additional programs.

When: Explore the Summit is offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

All events are free, but entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Programs are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Check the park website and calendar for more information.