Race week for the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship is underway in Kona. For the first time, the event will feature a two-day format taking place on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Hoʻala IRONMAN Training Swim was held in Kailua Bay on Sunday.

The annual IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash was also held on Sunday.

From the IRONMAN media team:

Hoʻala IRONMAN® Training Swim It was a busy day in Kailua Bay starting with the Hoʻala IRONMAN® Training Swim. With a 7:00 AM start, athletes took advantage of the opportunity to experience the ROKA 2.4-mile ocean swim course ahead of race day. While some used the morning to get in the race day mindset, others enjoyed their morning coffee in Kailua Bay.

IRONKIDS® Keiki Dip-n-Dash The start line on Aliʻi Drive near Kailua Pier was buzzing Sunday afternoon, as future IRONMAN athletes lined up to race the IRONKIDS® Keiki Dip-n-Dash. With three different distances to choose from – a 0.25-mile run, a 1-mile run, and a swim-run combo – there was a race for kids of all ages. The IRONKIDS Keiki Dip-n-Dash offers young athletes the opportunity to feel the excitement of competition while enjoying the outdoors, promoting healthy living, and learning about clean sport. Each athlete received a race bib, finisher shirt, medal, goodie bag and the pride of calling themselves an IRONKID! Cheers erupted when Mike Reilly, the Voice of IRONMAN, asked, “Who’s gonna run fast today?!” And after some pre-race stretching, 6-time IRONMAN champion Mark Allen offered the young athletes some words of inspiration: “You get to race before everyone else, so show them how to do it! Go hard at the end – that’s where it really counts.” The kiddos took his advice to heart, giving it their all during the out-and-back down Aliʻi Drive and sprinting to the finish line. “Finishing was my favorite part!” said Maddie F., 8, from Colorado. Siblings Grace and Jack C. from Australia also loved the finish line, but for Jack, the aid station was a close second. The best part for Hanna R was her transition. “It was short!” says the 9-year-old from Connecticut. Spoken like a true triathlete! And as a strong swimmer – she’s on the swim team at home – the salty swim in Kailua Bay, home of the 2.4-mile swim of the IRONMAN World Championship, was also a highlight.

“I AM TRUE” DAY Today marked the 12th I AM TRUE Day. The I AM TRUE initiative focuses on important work with athletes and the triathlon community to promote clean sport and the integrity of IRONMAN racing through outreach and anti-doping activities. IRONMAN’s I AM TRUE message has always been about protecting the integrity of racing and ensuring that athletes know and understand their rights and responsibilities. Using the hashtag #KNOWTHERULES, the scope of the initiative goes beyond the Anti-Doping Program to include all aspects of fair racing that are part of the IRONMAN Competition Rules, including drafting, personal conduct, and mechanical doping. I AM TRUE Day also celebrates the next generation of athletes by bringing its message to the IRONKIDS® Keiki Dip-n-Dash event which took place on Sunday, October 2 at 4 PM at Kaʻahumanu Place. The IRONMAN Anti-Doping Program partners with National Anti-Doping Agencies worldwide to execute in and out of competition testing and to coordinate strategic testing plans on professional and age-group athletes throughout the year. Participants of the IRONMAN World Championship are a priority focus of the testing program, which includes extensive pre-competition testing program carried out in Hawaii both prior to and throughout race week. Doping Control Officers of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will conduct all testing. WADA Accredited laboratories will analyze both urine and dried blood spot testing to ensure immediate and independent scientific oversight of all results. To learn more about the I AM TRUE campaign and the IRONMAN Anti-Doping Program, ironman.com/anti-doping or follow on Twitter at @IMAntiDoping. Visit wada-ama.org to learn more about The World Anti-Doping Agency.