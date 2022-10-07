UPDATE – (3:45 p.m. on Friday, October 7)

Two popular Kona beach parks have maintained a High Bacteria Count Advisory – first posted on Thursday -after a “a follow-up sample could not be collected,” the Hawaiʻi health department reported.

A water quality exceedance of enterococci at Kua Bay was detected (levels of 2005 per 100 mL) during routine beach monitoring.

was detected (levels of 2005 per 100 mL) during routine beach monitoring. Also, a water quality exceedance of enterococci at Kona Coast Beach Park was measured (levels of 306 per 100 mL) during routine beach monitoring.

was measured (levels of 306 per 100 mL) during routine beach monitoring. The two notifications issued on Thursday for Kailua Pier Sta. D and Kailua Pier Sta. A-1 were canceled on Friday, after sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level.

It should be noted that the health department on Thursday also stated it was “uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample(s)” taken at Kua Bay and Kona Coast Beach Park, because the beaches have both “historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination.” Kua Bay and Kona Coast Beach Park – unlike the two locations at Kailua Pier – were not retested today.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health provided this general information for both the Kua Bay and Kona Coast Beach Park bacteria count notifications on Friday: