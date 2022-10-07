UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7)
- Due to excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for parts of East Hawaiʻi on Friday evening.
- “At 5:31 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipiʻo Valley,” forecasters said. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” forecasters said, adding that the advisory would be in effect until 7:30 p.m. HST.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include Hilo, Honokaʻa, Laupahoehoe, Oʻokala, Paʻauilo, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeʻekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Waimea, Waipiʻo Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Paukaʻa and Wainaku.
- A High Surf Advisory was also issued for north facing shores in the Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna districts.
- An incoming north swell will generate large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet until 6 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
