TODAY: Men’s IRONMAN World Championship Underway In Kona

by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Today is day two of the first-ever two-day IRONMAN World Championship race event in West Hawaiʻi.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE RIDE: The legendary lava fields of Hawaiʻi guide cyclists towards the finish line during Day 1 of the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship (Photo by: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

  • Today, the professional men will take on the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, part of the second of two days of races in Kona.
  • Live race coverage is being aired on IRONMANNow.com as well as nearly 10 hours of in-depth coverage on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.
  • IRONMAN Now race day coverage began at 4:30 a.m. HST with the athlete body markings, and live coverage started on Peacock at 6 a.m. HST, ahead of the 06:25 a.m. professional start time.