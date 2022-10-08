- Today, the professional men will take on the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, part of the second of two days of races in Kona.
- Live race coverage is being aired on IRONMANNow.com as well as nearly 10 hours of in-depth coverage on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.
- IRONMAN Now race day coverage began at 4:30 a.m. HST with the athlete body markings, and live coverage started on Peacock at 6 a.m. HST, ahead of the 06:25 a.m. professional start time.
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Today is day two of the first-ever two-day IRONMAN World Championship race event in West Hawaiʻi.