(BIVN) – There were 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,273 new cases reported last week. Of those, 89 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 109 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 50 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 30 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 17 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.2%, down slightly from the 4.8% reported the week before.

Health Officials Recommend Bivalent Boosters For Children

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Wednesday: