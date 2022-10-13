(BIVN) – There will be a temporary closure of the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens on Friday, October 14.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the one-day closure is due to a school-based educational event, which will host a large number of 3rd and 4th grade students from local area schools. The event will provide the students “with a day filled with motivational speakers, educational presentations, music, and lunch provided by the Akaka Falls Lions Club,” a County news release stated.

“The department apologizes for any inconveniences caused as we provide our school children with a safe and valuable experience at our Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens,” the news release said.

The Zoo will be back open to the public when it resumes normal operations on Saturday, October 15. Gates open to the public at 10 a.m.

The County also added that on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Friends of the Pana‘ewa Zoo will hold their annual Plant Sale fundraiser at the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center. For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.​