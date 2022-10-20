(BIVN) – With multiple fentanyl-related arrests reported across Hawaiʻi island recently, and with Halloween approaching, police are reminding the public to be aware of the dangers of the drug.
From a police news release:
Last month, Area I (east Hawai‘i) Vice officers made six fentanyl related arrests, recovering 475 M-30 fentanyl pills and 0.9 grams of powdered fentanyl. On the westside, Area II Vice officers also made six drug arrests last month, recovering 69 M-30 fentanyl pills and 55.7 grams of powdered fentanyl. From January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, Area I Vice recovered a total of 1,718 M-30 fentanyl pills and a total of 2.3 grams of powdered fentanyl, while Area II recovered 2,550 pills and 218.9 grams of powdered fentanyl.
“This drug is way more dangerous than anything else we’ve encountered in recent years,” says Detective Jesse Kerr, of HPD’s Area I Vice Section. He is 24-year-veteran of the department, who has worked in Vice for more than four years.
One of the factors making illicit fentanyl so dangerous is that it is 50 times more deadly than heroin. Plus just a tiny amount of fentanyl, as little as two milligrams (about one grain of Hawaiian salt) can be fatal in a non-opioid-tolerant person.
In addition, drug traffickers are disguising fentanyl as legitimate prescription pills, such as Adderall, Xanax, and OxyContin, or pressing it in colored pill form such as rainbow fentanyl.
“We used to see blue colored pills,” says Detective Kerr “and now we’re seeing fentanyl pills in all different colors as the drug traffickers try to elude law enforcement.”
“The risk is that people might unintentionally ingest something not realizing it may contain fentanyl,” adds Captain Thomas Shopay, of HPD’s Area II Criminal Investigation Division.
“People of all ages should always make sure they know the origin of the medication they take and to not take pills from unknown sources, even if they come from friends.” He notes that the drug landscape is dramatically different from even just a few years ago and encourages all parents and caregivers to be educated about current drug threats and to have informed talks with their kids.
Police also provided these tips for parents and caregivers concerning illicit fentanyl and fake pills:
- Encourage open and honest communication with your kids.
- Explain what fentanyl is and why it is so dangerous.
- Stress not to take any pills that were not prescribed to you from a doctor.
- No pill purchased on social media is safe.
- Make sure they know fentanyl has been found in most illegal drugs.
- Create an “exit plan” to help your child know what to do if they are pressured to take a pill or use drugs.
- Drug traffickers are using social media to advertise drugs and conduct sales. If you have a smartphone and a social media account, then a drug trafficker can find you. This also means they can find your kids who have social media accounts.
- To learn about emoji codes used on social media, visit Emoji Drug Code Decoded on dea.gov/onepill
Police say you should not touch prescription medication or drugs of unknown origin. “Try to determine the item’s identity by checking with people who could have placed it there,” police say. “If unable to determine its origin and the drug-related item seems suspicious, notify Hawai‘i Island police at (808) 935-3311.”
Police say an individual experiencing fentanyl poisoning may exhibit one or more of the following:
- Drowsiness or unresponsiveness
- constricted or pinpoint pupils
- slow or no breathing
- If these signs are observed, call 9-1-1 and provide a description of the circumstances. Follow directions from the dispatcher until emergency medical services arrive.
One option to counter fentanyl poisoning is Naloxone, police say, “if it is available and you have received training in its administration.” The Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center is offering a free dose of Naloxone to all residents of Hawai‘i.
Police ask that if you have information on suspected fentanyl trafficking please contact police at (808) 935-3311. Reports can also be made for East Hawaiʻi to the Area I Vice section tip line at (808) 934-8423, or for West Hawaiʻi to the Area II Vice Section tip line at (808) 329-0423.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi Police offer tips for parents and caregivers concerning illicit fentanyl and fake pills, and what to do in case of fentanyl poisoning.