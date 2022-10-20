(BIVN) – With multiple fentanyl-related arrests reported across Hawaiʻi island recently, and with Halloween approaching, police are reminding the public to be aware of the dangers of the drug.

From a police news release:

Last month, Area I (east Hawai‘i) Vice officers made six fentanyl related arrests, recovering 475 M-30 fentanyl pills and 0.9 grams of powdered fentanyl. On the westside, Area II Vice officers also made six drug arrests last month, recovering 69 M-30 fentanyl pills and 55.7 grams of powdered fentanyl. From January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, Area I Vice recovered a total of 1,718 M-30 fentanyl pills and a total of 2.3 grams of powdered fentanyl, while Area II recovered 2,550 pills and 218.9 grams of powdered fentanyl.

“This drug is way more dangerous than anything else we’ve encountered in recent years,” says Detective Jesse Kerr, of HPD’s Area I Vice Section. He is 24-year-veteran of the department, who has worked in Vice for more than four years.

One of the factors making illicit fentanyl so dangerous is that it is 50 times more deadly than heroin. Plus just a tiny amount of fentanyl, as little as two milligrams (about one grain of Hawaiian salt) can be fatal in a non-opioid-tolerant person.

In addition, drug traffickers are disguising fentanyl as legitimate prescription pills, such as Adderall, Xanax, and OxyContin, or pressing it in colored pill form such as rainbow fentanyl.

“We used to see blue colored pills,” says Detective Kerr “and now we’re seeing fentanyl pills in all different colors as the drug traffickers try to elude law enforcement.”

“The risk is that people might unintentionally ingest something not realizing it may contain fentanyl,” adds Captain Thomas Shopay, of HPD’s Area II Criminal Investigation Division.

“People of all ages should always make sure they know the origin of the medication they take and to not take pills from unknown sources, even if they come from friends.” He notes that the drug landscape is dramatically different from even just a few years ago and encourages all parents and caregivers to be educated about current drug threats and to have informed talks with their kids.