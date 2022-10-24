UPDATE – (4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24)

From the Hawaiʻi County DWS:

Customers along Puakō Beach Drive will experience no or intermittent water service while DWS crews work to repair a water main break. Repairs are underway and estimated to be completed within 4 to 6 hours.

A DWS water tanker will be stationed near the Puakō General Store for the public’s use.

DWS apologizes for this temporary service interruption, and thanks its customers and the general public for their patience and understanding while repairs are being made.

For information, please call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.