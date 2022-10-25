From the National Park Service:

Fee-Free Veterans Day PLUS a New Free Pass! Entrance fees are waived for everyone at all fee-charging national parks on Friday, November 11 to honor Americans who have served our country. In addition, a new Veterans and Gold Star Family Interagency Lifetime Pass will be available starting on Veterans Day; the pass provides free lifetime access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas. Veterans with valid ID and Gold Star families with a printed voucher can get their pass online or in person at the park entrance station. Information on identification accepted for the Veterans Pass and a downloadable Gold Star Family voucher are available online.

When: Friday, November 11

Where: All fee-charging national parks in the U.S.

Stewardship at the Summit Rainforest Restoration. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment with written consent is required. Visit the park website for details.

When: November 4, 12, 18 & 26. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1939 and talk with the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea volcano. Dressed in period costume, actor Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up a free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai the day of the program. Supported by Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network.

When: Fridays, November 4 and 18 at 10 a.m. and noon. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Birth of Kahuku. Explore the rich geologic history of Kahuku. Traverse the vast 1868 lava flow, see different volcanic formations, including the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. Learn about the Kānāwai o Pele, the natural laws of land-building that govern the realm of the volcano deity. This 1.5-mile, 90-minute hike is one of several ranger-led hikes and programs in Kahuku in November. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended. Check the park calendar for more Kahuku events.

When: Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Enter Kahuku on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5.

Birds, Not Mosquitoes! Native Hawaiian forest bird populations have been severely depleted by avian diseases that are transmitted by non-native mosquitoes. There is hope and an opportunity to use a common bacteria to reduce mosquito populations, break the disease cycle and allow the forest birds to thrive. Birds, Not Mosquitoes is a collaboration of state, federal and nonprofit organizations working together to implement this tool. Join Chris Farmer of the American Bird Conservancy and Evelyn Wight of The Nature Conservancy to learn about this promising initiative. Part of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes’ ongoing Kahuku Coffee Talk series.

When: Saturday, November 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

Getting a Handle on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death. Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD) has seriously impacted ʻōhiʻa forests for a decade now, but we have learned a lot about how the disease is spread, what forests are more vulnerable, and what forests are resilient. J.B. Friday, Extension Forester with the University of Hawaiʻi, and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Ecologist Stacey Torigoe, will give an update on ROD and what we can do to protect and restore Hawaiian forests. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Aloha Rodeo with David Wolman. Join author David Wolman as he takes us back in time when three Hawaiian cowboys competed in the world’s greatest rodeo. Arriving by steamship, traveling by train and riding borrowed horses, these men kept the audience on the edge of their seats while earning top honors in the 1908 Frontier Days rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Books for sale the evening of the program and book signing to follow. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, November 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Explore the Summit and Other Ranger-Led Walks. Discover Kīlauea volcano on an easy one-hour, ranger-led walk offered daily. Other ranger-led programs may be offered; check with rangers at Kīlauea Visitor Center for additional programs.

When: Explore the Summit is offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

All events are free, but entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Programs are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Check the park website and calendar for more information.