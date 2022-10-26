(BIVN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery at a Kealakekua eatery on Tuesday evening.

Kona patrol officers responded to the reported robbery at the restaurant on the 81-6000 block of Māmalahoa Highway at 8:30 p.m. on October 25th. “An unknown male entered the establishment brandishing a handgun and demanding money from an employee,” police say. “The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.” Police did not name the restaurant.

Police say the male suspect is described as being in his 20’s to mid-30s, Caucasian with a slender build, 6 feet tall, and 180 to 200 pounds. He wore dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, police report.

“Police ask that anyone who may know the suspect’s identity to please call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Sheldon Nakamoto of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228, or via email at sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov,” a police news release stated. “Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”