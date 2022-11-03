(BIVN) – The second Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive is underway, and the community is invited to help support of The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank.

From now until December 22, The Waikoloa Foundation will lead a resort-wide food drive “to provide food assistance and promote community resiliency.” The nonprofit organization has joined Queens’ Marketplace, The Kings’ Shops, Marriott Vacation Club and Hilton Waikoloa Village in committing to making additional monetary donations.

Last year, the Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive raised more than $55,000 and 1,000 pounds of food for The Food Basket, the Foundation says.

According to the Foundation:

The food drive’s timing comes as The Food Basket is facing an unprecedented food shortage, exacerbated by federal supply chain issues. The shortage has posed a significant challenge for the organization as it works to serve 50,000 Hawaiʻi Island residents per month, a sharp increase from the 14,000 community members in need prior to the pandemic.

“We’re facing a historic low in supply, but the community needs our support now more than ever,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, Executive Director, The Food Basket. “Sky-rocketing prices of rent, groceries and utilities have significantly affected families, and The Waikoloa Foundation’s leadership on this effort has been integral to supporting kamaʻāina in need.”

“Our Hawaiʻi Island community is still feeling the rippling effects of COVID-19,” said Cary Boeddeker, Board Chair, The Waikoloa Foundation. “We’re thankful that so many of our Waikoloa resort community has come together this year with us to support our neighbors, friends and family members who rely on The Food Basket’s critical resources.”

The community can donate non-perishable food at the following Waikoloa locations: