UPDATE – (8 p.m. on Saturday, November 5)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to report from a passerby of an individual lying on the ground in the Hilo bound (north) section of Highway 11, between Highway 139 and Old Volcano Road intersections. When officers located the individual, he was unresponsive with apparent deformities to his lower extremities.

The male pedestrian was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. The victim is unknown at this time, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Police investigators determined that an unknown vehicle traveling Hilo bound on Highway 11 struck the pedestrian who was pushing a shopping cart in the vicinity of the right shoulder and the Number 2 lane of the highway. It was noted that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, the area was not very well lit, and the roadway was wet at the time of the collision.

During the investigation, Police Dispatch received a call from a man, later identified as 60-year-old Peter Savage of Mountain View, who stated he was possibly the person that struck the pedestrian with his vehicle. Savage was operating a 2003 Honda Pilot sport-utility vehicle and it was observed with front-end damage consistent to what a collision with a pedestrian would cause.

As a result of the investigation by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit, Savage was arrested for the following offenses:

• second-degree negligent homicide

• accidents involving death or serious bodily injury

• duty to give information or render aid

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Savage was released pending further investigation.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate this traffic collision. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about it to please contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 33rd fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to 22 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.