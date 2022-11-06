The Hawaiʻi DLNR shared this news release on Saturday:

Today, day three of training on Hawai‘i Island, home assessors are conducting community wildfire risk assessments. These are not your typical home assessors who determine the value of your place, but specially trained people who will conduct free reviews of how safe a property and its structures are from the threat of wildfires.

Organized by the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), the first year of home ignition zone home assessor training was prompted by a request from one of the Firewise communities in Hawai‘i.

HWMO Co-Executive Director Nani Barretto said, “We currently have 15 Firewise communities. I mentioned the idea and they all said, if there was funding to support home assessments we would love to provide our community and neighbors the education to do wildfire home risk assessments. This first-year is our pilot.”

Firewise USA®, is a nationwide program of the National Fire Protection Association, with communities in 37 states. Some, like California have dozens of communities in the program, and some only have one. In addition to the existing 15 Firewise communities in Hawai‘i, three additional ones are currently going through the recognition process.

“It’s catching on, it’s spreading. We have the three new communities on Hawai‘i Island that are going through the recognition process right now and the Kaua‘i Fire Dept. is participating in the assessor training, and they’re hoping to mobilize and inspire communities on that island to become Firewise,” Barretto commented.

Mike Walker, the State Protection Forester for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), which has primary responsibility for wildland fire suppression on State forest lands, explained, “Many of the wildfire ignitions we see occur in what we call the WUI: the wildland/urban interface. Nearly 99% of these ignitions are human caused; be it from a welder, parking a car over dry grass, or an intentional ignition like arson. When we want to protect our forests from fire we also really want to protect our communities from fires, too. When ignitions happen in a WUI, these are the people most affected, so we really want to help the community as much as we want to help the forest.”