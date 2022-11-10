(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi should have its own Climate hub under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono.

Sen. Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) recently sent a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, urging that the department establish a Climate Hub dedicated to the island state.

There are currently 10 Climate Hubs across the United States, and Hawaiʻi currently belongs to the Southwest Climate Hub headquartered at the USDA-ARS Jornada Experimental Range on the New Mexico State University campus in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Sen. Hirono reasons that Hawaiʻi’s “geography and climate-related challenges are unique from the continental U.S., meaning that the data and information generated by the Southwest Climate Hub are often not as applicable for producers and land managers in the state.”

Here is the full letter from Sen. Hirono to Secretary Vilsack: