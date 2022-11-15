(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now open for the 2022 Winter Intersession Program.

This winter, three programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island:

Piʻihonua Gym in Hilo

Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea

Pāpaʻikou Gym in North Hilo

Officials say all programs will run Monday to Friday from December 19th to 30th, with the exception of a holiday on Monday, December 26th.

From the County:

The program at Piʻihonua Gym will operate from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The registration fee is $45 per participant, with a cap of 60 participants. Call Recreation Director Ranson Yoneda at 808-961-8737 for registration. The Waimea program will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The registration fee is $45 per participant, with a cap of 30 participants. Call Recreation Technician Jennifer Naleimaile at 808-887-3014 for registration. The Pāpa‘ikou program will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The registration fee is $40 per participant, with a cap of 20 participants. Call Recreation Director Kami Shigematsu at 808-964-3304 for registration.

For additional information, the County says call the Recreation Division office at (808) 961-8740.