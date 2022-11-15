(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now open for the 2022 Winter Intersession Program.
This winter, three programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island:
- Piʻihonua Gym in Hilo
- Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea
- Pāpaʻikou Gym in North Hilo
Officials say all programs will run Monday to Friday from December 19th to 30th, with the exception of a holiday on Monday, December 26th.
From the County:
The program at Piʻihonua Gym will operate from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The registration fee is $45 per participant, with a cap of 60 participants. Call Recreation Director Ranson Yoneda at 808-961-8737 for registration.
The Waimea program will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The registration fee is $45 per participant, with a cap of 30 participants. Call Recreation Technician Jennifer Naleimaile at 808-887-3014 for registration.
The Pāpa‘ikou program will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The registration fee is $40 per participant, with a cap of 20 participants. Call Recreation Director Kami Shigematsu at 808-964-3304 for registration.
For additional information, the County says call the Recreation Division office at (808) 961-8740.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
