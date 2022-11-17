(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing of Hawaiʻi island, which will be in effect until 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Forecasters say surf heights of 12 to 16 feet will be possible as a north-northwest swell (at 340 degrees) “will peak this evening, then gradually diminish tonight and Friday.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the areas affected include Upolu Point in North Kohala through the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

“Head all advice from ocean safety officials,” the National Weather Service said. “Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous, especially for the inexperienced. When in doubt,

don’t go out.”