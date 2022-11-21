(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas of Hawaiʻi island, as a Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of the Big Island.

“Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions today over leeward areas,” the forecasters wrote on Monday morning. “Humidity levels will increase and wind speeds will decrease on Tuesday.”

With trade winds gusting up to 45 mph, and humidity at 40% to 45% percent, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Officials say outdoor burning is not recommended.

A previously issued Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening. Much of Hawaiʻi island could experience trade winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, while the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see gusts up to 60 mph.