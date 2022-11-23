(BIVN) – There were 1,169 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, a slight uptick from the 1,049 cases reported last week. Of those, 128 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a small decrease from the 136 cases reported last week.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.5%, down from the 5.0% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 98 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 34 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 21 cases

96740 (Kona) – 36 cases

(NOTE: The new map data has not yet been updated for November 23, and reflects the information published by the State last week. We will update the map data when it becomes available.)