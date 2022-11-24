(BIVN) – Malia Kekai, a Deputy Corporation Counsel who has worked for the County of Hawaiʻi since 2016 has been named as the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works. From the County news release:

The County of Hawaiʻi is pleased to announce the appointment of Malia Kekai as Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works, effective immediately. Malia has worked for the County of Hawaiʻi since 2016 as a Deputy Corporation Counsel. She brings with her excellent institutional knowledge and a wealth of experience in County operations, policies, and procedures. During her time with the County, Malia has advised numerous departments, boards, and commissions.

“We’re excited to bring Malia on as Deputy of our Department of Public Works as we continue to strive towards a thriving Hawaiʻi Island,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “She has proven herself a vital asset to our Corporation Counsel, and we know she will continue to bring a balanced, thoughtful, and, most importantly, local perspective to her new position in Public Works.”

Malia was born and raised on Maui and graduated from Maui High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in Communications and Hawaiian Studies. She received her Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, California.