(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather service says dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet will build today, then steadily diminish tonight and Sunday.

As of Saturday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports the following closures due to the high surf:

In Hilo, Kamehameha Avenue between Ponahawai and Pauahi St., as well as Bayfront Highway , are closed due to high surf and debris.

between Ponahawai and Pauahi St., as well as , are closed due to high surf and debris. Kalanianaole Avenue is closed due to ponding. There is a detour at the intersection of Kalanianaole and Kolea.

is closed due to ponding. There is a detour at the intersection of Kalanianaole and Kolea. In North Kohala, Keokea Beach Park is closed.

is closed. In the Hilo, beach park closures include Coconut Island, Onekahakaha, Kealoha, Waiʻolena, Richardson’s, and the Bayfront canoe area.

Officials say other roadways and beaches may be closed and/or reopened without notice.