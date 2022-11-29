(BIVN) – Motorists looking to get a better view of the eruption on Mauna Loa won’t be able to use the Mauna Loa Observatory Road, which has been clsoed since the start of the eruption. Onlookers are also being advised by the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation that they should also avoid parking on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the public to use caution and common sense on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200, formerly known as Saddle Road) during the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption. During this event, the no parking zones between mile marker 16 and mile marker 31 will be enforced.

DKI Highway is a high-speed facility with some sections posted at 60 mph. It was designed as a safe, efficient, cross-island route with access across Hawaii Island between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. The route is not meant to support high volumes of vehicles parking on the highway and its shoulders or pedestrians walking in the roadway.

Due to the increased activity and dangerous behaviors, HDOT is reminding motorists that shoulders are meant as a safety feature for disabled vehicles. Do not park along the highway to observe the volcanic activity, especially in areas where vehicles unexpectedly leaving or reentering may pose a hazard, or in areas where motorists may not be expecting people outside vehicles.

Designated parking lots may be used and are a safer option for those looking to observe the activity at Mauna Loa.

HDOT appreciates everyone doing their best to keep themselves and their fellow road users safe.