(BIVN) – The busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service is about to begin, with customer traffic at all Post Office locations steadily increasing starting the week of December 5, while the week of December 12 is anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season.

The USPS is providing suggested holiday mailing dates specific to Hawaii, as well as some holiday mailing tips. From the USPS:

Suggested Mailing Dates for Hawaii residents Below are the dates that the Postal Service suggests Hawaii residents mail their letters, cards and packages to give them the best chances of reaching their destinations by Christmas. Note that the dates apply to the mail received by each Post Office’s daily cutoff time. Our suggested mailing dates are Dec. 17 for First-Class and Priority mail headed to the mainland. Procrastinators have until Dec. 21 to send their holiday cheer to the mainland via our expedited Priority Express shipping service.

If shipping from Hawaiʻi to the Hawaiʻi, the suggested mailing date is Dec. 21 for First-Class & Priority Mail, and Dec. 22 for Priority Mail Express.

If shipping from Hawaiʻi to the U.S. Mainland, the suggested mailing date is Dec. 17 for First-Class & Priority Mail, and Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express.

Dates apply to mail received by each Post Office’s cutoff time.

From the USPS:

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates. In fact, if normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will still make it to their destinations before Christmas. Ultimately, unpredictable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

On Hawaiʻi island there are “Self-Service Ship & Mail Centers” at:

Hilo Main Post Office

Kailua-Kona Post Office

Mailing Tips

Here are some time- and money-saving tips to help make the holidays a little brighter:

Save $$$ with FLAT RATE BOXES: Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are the best deal around. Customers can send up to 70 pounds in Medium Flat Rate Boxes to domestic locations for only $17.05 An even better deal is the Large Flat Rate Box, which holds 50 percent more (with the same 70-pound limit) for only $22.45. And, to support our military troops overseas, up to 70 pounds can be shipped in the military Large Flat Rate Box to most APO and FPO locations for only $20.95.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are the best deal around. Customers can send up to 70 pounds in Medium Flat Rate Boxes to domestic locations for only $17.05 An even better deal is the Large Flat Rate Box, which holds 50 percent more (with the same 70-pound limit) for only $22.45. And, to support our military troops overseas, up to 70 pounds can be shipped in the military Large Flat Rate Box to most APO and FPO locations for only $20.95. Save time; Use USPS.com: Pay for your postage and print out your mailing label at USPS.com. After printing out the mailing labels for your packages at USPS.com, notify us at usps.com/pickup that they’re ready to be picked up. Your carrier will be alerted and will pick up your packages from your home or office, usually the next business day. There is no extra charge for this service. You can also drop off your prepaid packages at a Post Office without waiting in line.

Pay for your postage and print out your mailing label at USPS.com. After printing out the mailing labels for your packages at USPS.com, notify us at usps.com/pickup that they’re ready to be picked up. Your carrier will be alerted and will pick up your packages from your home or office, usually the next business day. There is no extra charge for this service. You can also drop off your prepaid packages at a Post Office without waiting in line. FREE insurance: All Priority Mail and Priority Express envelopes and boxes now include day-specific delivery, improved tracking and FREE insurance.

All Priority Mail and Priority Express envelopes and boxes now include day-specific delivery, improved tracking and FREE insurance. FREE packaging: Priority Mail envelopes and boxes and Priority Express envelopes are available for FREE at your local Post Office.

Priority Mail envelopes and boxes and Priority Express envelopes are available for FREE at your local Post Office. Express Mail on Christmas Day: The Postal Service delivers Express Mail on Christmas Day in major U.S. metropolitan areas. Ask your local postal clerk to determine whether this option is available for your holiday packages.

USPS Operation Santa

Keiki from across Hawaiʻi are encouraged to participate in the USPS Operation Santa wish fulfillment program, the USPS says.