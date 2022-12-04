(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued for an area of West Hawaii on Sunday evening, as heavy rain fell between Captain Cook and Waikoloa Village.

The Hawaii Police Department said Kuakini Highway was closed between Nakukui Drive and Oni Oni Street due to flooding. A detour was required for several hours.

At 7:59 p.m. HST, the National Weather Service in Honolulu observed rain falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Some locations expected to experience flooding included Kailua-Kona, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Honalo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kona International Airport, Waikoloa Beach and Mauna Lani.

The Flood Advisory is set to expire by 11 p.m.