UPDATE – (10 a.m. HST on Wednesday, December 7)

Officials continue to ask the public to stay on the Old Saddle Road and refrain from hiking out to the lava flow over dangerous ground.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 8:59 a.m. HST:

The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues. One active fissure, fissure 3, is feeding a lava flow advancing slowly northward toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). The lava flow has reached relatively flat ground causing it to slow down significantly over the past several days, as expected.

As of 6:00 a.m. today, December 7, the flow front was about 1.8 mi (2.9 km) from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). The flow advanced only a small distance since midnight possibly due to a significant breakout removing lava from the channel about 2.8 mi (4.5 km) behind the tip of the main flow on the east side. During the past 24 hours, the main flow has advanced at an average rate slower than 20 feet (6 meters) per hour. The lava flow remains active and is continuously supplied from the fissure 3 vent. HVO crews have installed a new webcam to view the front of the main flow.