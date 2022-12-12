(BIVN) – With a dramatic decrease in the lava activity at Mauna Loa volcano, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Monday that it will reopen some locations that were closed when the eruption began.

According to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the re-openings include:

Kapāpala Forest Reserve

ʻĀinapō Trail, road, and cabin

Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary

Also from the DOFAW news release: