(BIVN) – With a dramatic decrease in the lava activity at Mauna Loa volcano, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Monday that it will reopen some locations that were closed when the eruption began.
According to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the re-openings include:
- Kapāpala Forest Reserve
- ʻĀinapō Trail, road, and cabin
- Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary
Also from the DOFAW news release:
Kapāpala Unit J, re-opened for game bird hunting last Saturday. Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and the Mauna Loa Observatory Road remain closed at this time due to continued volcanic hazards. A gate is being constructed at the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve boundary on the access road and will be locked until further notice.
The portion of Unit A South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area will remain closed for hunting until further notice.
People are reminded that it is illegal to cross into any closed area and violators can be cited or arrested. A reminder to everyone that the summit and all National Park Service areas on Mauna Loa remain closed.
by Big Island Video News
on at
